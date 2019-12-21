You are here

Home > Life & Culture

ViacomCBS to purchase stake in Miramax from Bein for US$375m

Sat, Dec 21, 2019 - 8:35 AM

nz_ViacomCBS_211226.jpg
US entertainment conglomerate ViacomCBS will buy a large minority stake in the Miramax film studio from Qatar's Bein Media Group for US$375 million, the parties announced Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] US entertainment conglomerate ViacomCBS will buy a large minority stake in the Miramax film studio from Qatar's Bein Media Group for US$375 million, the parties announced Friday.

The transaction for 49 per cent of Miramax - co-founded by disgraced former movie magnate Harvey Weinstein -- aims to bolster ViacomCBS's holdings as media companies scramble to respond to a consumer shift to streaming platforms.

The transaction grants ViacomCBS access to Miramax's library of more than 700 titles, including the Oscar-winning "Chicago" and "The English Patient," as well as some of Quentin Tarantino's early output.

It comes only weeks after the closure of the long-discussed Viacom-CBS merger.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Paramount Pictures, a Viacom unit, will have exclusive distribution rights to Miramax's library, which will benefit from Paramount's marketing and distribution, the companies said in a news release.

SEE ALSO

Miramax sold to Qatar-based beIN

The agreement also gives Paramount authority to develop, finance and distribute new film and television productions based on Miramax intellectual property and envisions co-financing between the companies.

"Miramax is a renowned global studio, responsible for some of the most iconic films of the last three decades, including 'Pulp Fiction,' 'Good Will Hunting,' 'Kill Bill' and more," said ViacomCBS chief executive Bob Bakish.

"This partnership with Bein will be a unique opportunity to gain access to a valuable library, deepening our already substantial pool of (intellectual property) at a time when demand for premium content is only accelerating."

ViacomCBS will pay an upfront cash amount of US$150 million, along with a commitment to invest US$45 million annually over the next five years on new film and television productions.

Founded in 1979 by Harvey and Bob Weinstein, Miramax changed hands a number of times before Bein Group purchased the assets in March 2016 from a consortium that included Qatar Investment Authority and Colony Capital.

Weinstein's career collapsed in October 2017 amid a torrent of allegations from dozens of actresses and former employees for offenses ranging from sexual harassment to rape in a scandal that helped launch the #MeToo movement.

He is scheduled to face a January trial in New York for rape and forcibly performing oral sex on a woman.

AFP

Life & Culture

Tourism ebbs in flood-hit Venice with hotel bookings down 45%

SMU Valedictorian Awards set up to honour Hong Leong founder

Handling meetings - as Chair and participant

Social trends shaping business in 2020

Consider the true meaning of wealth this Christmas

One Championship's big moves for 2020 and beyond

BREAKING

Dec 21, 2019 08:20 AM
Consumer

Novartis eyes give-away of costly therapy for babies

[GENEVA] Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis is preparing to give away 100 doses of the world's most expensive...

Dec 21, 2019 08:16 AM
Life & Culture

Tourism ebbs in flood-hit Venice with hotel bookings down 45%

[ROME] Fears of more unprecedented flooding in Venice has brought hotel reservations down by 45 per cent, the city's...

Dec 21, 2019 07:47 AM
Technology

Facebook says group used computer-generated faces to push pro-Trump message

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook Inc has taken down a well-financed campaign that used dozens of artificially generated...

Dec 21, 2019 07:17 AM
Transport

United cancels 737 MAX flights into June

[BENGALURU] United Airlines Co is extending its cancellations of Boeing 737 MAX flights until June 4 as Boeing's top...

Dec 21, 2019 07:09 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices down but log third weekly rise on trade hopes

[NEW YORK] Oil prices fell on Friday, but both benchmarks logged a third straight weekly gain amid the easing of US-...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly