You are here
GEAR HEAD
Vivo X21's future-proof fingerprinting
The Chinese maker has pulled off the world's first handset to have its fingerprint scanner embedded inside the screen
MANY gadgets pass through the review desk here at Gearhead, most of them interesting in their own way. But every now and then, a device will pop up which combines many features and attributes into a package which makes you put down your coffee cup, sit up a bit straighter, and give it more than
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg