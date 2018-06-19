You are here

Home > Life & Culture
COMMENTARY

When the favourites fail, the underdogs have their day

Picking the overall winner of this action-packed, unpredictable World Cup is a futile exercise
Tue, Jun 19, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leeuwen@sph.com.sg@LeeUwenBT

BT_20180619_UWCUP19_3474164.jpg
Iceland fans chanting during the match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow last Saturday. Their country, the smallest nation to ever compete in the World Cup, survived the Argentina onslaught.
PHOTO: REUTERS

CALL it opening day jitters, if you like. Or maybe a bad case of stage fright? Whatever it is, many of the top teams at the World Cup are fluffing their lines and the underdogs are relishing every minute of it.

The month-long tournament in Russia, which only began last Thursday, has

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC targets S$1b profit from China's Greater Bay Area by 2023

Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Asia equities battered again by US-China trade spat

Jun 19, 2018
Real Estate

Jump in May home sales lifts hopes for second half

Most Read

1 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
2 Saving Hyflux: stakeholders, patience is vital now
3 O&M stocks appear to be decoupling from oil prices
4 Stock market remains in correction mode
5 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC targets S$1b profit from China's Greater Bay Area by 2023

Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Asia equities battered again by US-China trade spat

Jun 19, 2018
Real Estate

Jump in May home sales lifts hopes for second half

Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC keen to expand into onshore wealth management in China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening