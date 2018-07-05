You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Williams sisters happy as women given centre stage at Wimbledon

Thu, Jul 05, 2018 - 7:52 AM

FILES-TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON-152234.jpg
Venus Williams said she was "overjoyed" that Wimbledon organisers gave women the spotlight on the tournament's main showcourts on Wednesday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[LONDON] Venus Williams said she was "overjoyed" that Wimbledon organisers gave women the spotlight on the tournament's main showcourts on Wednesday.

Five of the seven matches on Centre Court and Court One on day three were women's singles, although one of them was a late change after the Centre Court programme ended early.

It did not escape the attention of five-time champion Williams, who beat Romanian qualifier Alexandra Dulgheru on Court One to move into the third round.

"I was really overjoyed when I saw the schedule for today. We have a lot of equal play on the main courts in the other three grand slams," the American veteran said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It was just fantastic to see Wimbledon also follow suit. It's wonderful to hopefully have that continue, to have equal for the men and the women."

Wimbledon has come under fire in the past for sending top women's seeds, including Venus and sister Serena, out to the smaller courts.

While the club said there has not been a change in policy women's matches have outnumbered men's on the biggest courts so far at this year's tournament.

Seven-times champion Serena beat Bulgarian qualifier Viktoriya Tomova on Centre Court on Wednesday, having opened on Monday against Arantxa Rus on Court One.

She echoed her sister's sentiments.

"I think it's wonderful," she said. "For so many years it was just two men's, one women's.

"Now it's several women out there playing. I think it's a great opportunity. Just really proud to be here and play at a tournament that can recognise that."

Thursday's Centre Court and Court One programme favours the men, however, although three-times champion Novak Djokovic will find himself on Court Two.

Of the seven matches scheduled for the two main showcourts on day four, including Marin Cilic's unfinished second-round clash with Guido Pella, only two are women's singles.

Top seed Simona Halep will play Zheng Saisai on Court One while home hope Johanna Konta plays Dominica Cibulkova on Centre Court after Rafa Nadal opens the programme.

REUTERS

Life & Culture

Teaching kids to be savvy with money

Canon appoints Joseph Schooling as its new face

Top guns primed for quarter showdowns

Nuts may boost male fertility: study

Egypt unearths ancient artefacts 'hidden' in WWII

Outcry as Japanese winemakers ordered to quit France

Editor's Choice

BP_SGprop_050718_1.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice

BT_20180705_LKHORIZON5_3491248.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

Horizon Towers back on collective sale market with S$1.1b reserve price

BT_20180705_KRWANDER5AS61A_3491355.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

Loh Lik Peng sells Wanderlust Hotel

Most Read

1 Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale
2 New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018
3 'Euphoria' in Singapore property market calls for caution: Ravi Menon
4 StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up
5 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGprop_050718_1.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice

BT_20180705_LKHORIZON5_3491248.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

Horizon Towers back on collective sale market with S$1.1b reserve price

BT_20180705_KRWANDER5AS61A_3491355.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

Loh Lik Peng sells Wanderlust Hotel

BP_Menon_050718_2.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's growth should hold steady in 2018 despite rising trade friction: MAS chief

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening