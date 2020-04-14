You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Woman fined for taking turtle for a walk in Rome

Tue, Apr 14, 2020 - 11:07 PM

[ROME] An Italian woman who took her pizza-sized turtle out for a walk has been fined 400 euros (S$621) by the Roman police for breaking strict coronavirus confinement rules.

Italians need a justifiable reason to be out on the street in the middle of a pandemic that has officially claimed more than 20,000 lives in the Mediterranean country since February.

Taking your dog out for a walk is viewed as a good enough reason to leave your home.

But it seems taking your turtle out for one is not.

The Roman police said "the 60-year-old woman was caught outside her home without a justifiable reason" and fined.

SEE ALSO

Amazon ordered to limit French trade to essential goods

"The woman was walking with a turtle," the police statement said.

Roman police spokesman Nunzio Carbone told AFP that the woman was fined 400 euros because it was "not a justifiable excuse".

Italian authorities reported issuing a record 16,545 fines on Easter Monday - a national holiday in the largely Catholic country.

Another 13,756 fines were issue on Sunday.

Italians have been joking on social media about renting out their dogs to anyone who was going stir crazy and needed a good excuse to go out.

Mr Carbone said the turtle was "as big as a pizza" but not wearing a leash.

AFP

Life & Culture

'Balconies, life, art': Berlin's shut-in artists show their work

Where have 140 million Dutch tulips gone? Crushed by the coronavirus

Millions watch Andrea Bocelli sing in empty Milan cathedral

Fitness instructors flock online to pump you up

Millions watch Andrea Bocelli sing in empty Milan cathedral

For festival fashion, the music has stopped

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 14, 2020 10:57 PM
Consumer

Amazon ordered to limit French trade to essential goods

[PARIS] Amazon has been ordered to limit French deliveries to essential goods only within 24 hours to allow for a...

Apr 14, 2020 10:37 PM
Banking & Finance

G-7 finance ministers back IMF emerging market plan for dollars

[WASHINGTON] The world's seven largest industrial economies and central banks support a new International Monetary...

Apr 14, 2020 10:10 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks open higher as banks report results

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks opened solidly higher Tuesday, bouncing back from a lackluster session as major banks...

Apr 14, 2020 09:39 PM
Transport

Coronavirus: Trains and buses to run less often as public transport ridership plunges

[SINGAPORE] Trains and buses are to run at reduced frequency as ridership on public transport plunges in the current...

Apr 14, 2020 09:19 PM
Government & Economy

IMF says great lockdown recession likely worst since depression

[WASHINGTON]  The International Monetary Fund predicted the "Great Lockdown" recession would be the steepest in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.