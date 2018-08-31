You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Woody Allen's latest film release in doubt

Fri, Aug 31, 2018 - 10:09 PM

file70g11ojbcs94tsta390.jpg
The release of Woody Allen's latest film was cast into doubt on Thursday after distributor Amazon Studios said it had not decided on a release date.
AFP

[LOS ANGELES] The release of Woody Allen's latest film was cast into doubt on Thursday after distributor Amazon Studios said it had not decided on a release date.

The 82-year-old Oscar-winning director of comedies like "Annie Hall" and "Midnight in Paris" has traditionally released a new movie every year.

But Amazon Studios said on Thursday it had not set a date for "A Rainy Day in New York," starring Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Hall and Jude Law, although filming finished in 2017.

Amazon Studios declined to elaborate. But New York Post columnist Richard Johnson wrote on Thursday that the movie had been shelved "and may never be released."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Allen's representatives referred questions to Amazon Studios.

The uncertainty over the fate of "A Rainy Day in New York" follows comments by some Hollywood celebrities distancing themselves from Allen during the #MeToo movement highlighting sexual misconduct that has swept the entertainment industry in the past year.

Allen has repeatedly denied decades-old accusations that he molested his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, when she was 7 years old in the early 1990s.

Chalamet and Hall in January joined some other actors from previous Woody Allen movies in donating their salaries to causes supporting sexual abuse victims, or saying they regretted working with the director.

Allen's last movie, "Wonder Wheel," starring Kate Winslet, did poorly at the box office, taking in only US$1.4 million since its December 2017 arrival in movie theaters.

REUTERS

Life & Culture

Bankrupt Titanic exhibitor sets biggest sale ever of ship relics

Warriors West retires from NBA after 15 seasons

Remembering Michael Jackson: Children mark King of Pop's 60th birthday

The bugs are coming, and they’ll want more of our food

For Fuji Xerox, it's all about the kids

Obsession with the Olsen twins lives on

Editor's Choice

BT_20180831_WINTASTAR_3547990.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

KOP breaks ground on integrated Shanghai ski resort

Aug 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

IFA clarifies recommendation for Wheelock offer

smu6.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Longer practice stint, tougher Bar exams to secure industry's future

Most Read

1 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
2 Withdrawing CPF: Half put funds in savings accounts
3 Jho Low's father cuts stake in Singapore-listed contract manufacturer Frencken
4 Hot stock: 800 Super falls more than 25%
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Keppel DC Reit, Singapore Exchange, Wheelock Properties
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

doc71otutpr9dwywkohzp_doc6zhb5mv2jxt9n4o673y.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Real Estate

Development charge rates raised by an average of 9.8% for non-landed residential land use

doc71otutpr9dwywkohzp_doc6zhb5mv2jxt9n4o673y.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

colin-sb-31.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore bank lending eases in July with first m-o-m decline since January

gpnric15.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore makes collecting NRIC numbers, making copies of identity card illegal from Sept 1, 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening