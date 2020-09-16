You are here

Wuhan film captures horror and humanity at coronavirus ground zero

Wed, Sep 16, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200916_VIRUS_4242446.jpg
Premiering at the Toronto film festival Monday, 76 Days - named for the duration of the central Chinese city's draconian lockdown - is the first major documentary from the disease's original epicentre to hit theatres.
PHOTO: AFP

Los Angeles

BACK in February, when few Americans were aware of a distant and oddly named phenomenon called coronavirus, two Chinese filmmakers strapped on hazmat suits and embedded themselves in Wuhan's overrun hospitals.

There, they captured harrowing footage of terrified citizens...

