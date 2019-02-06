You are here

Money FM podcast: Chasing Cars: Not Top of Mind Options

Feb 6, 2019 5:50 AM

Synopsis: This week, we look at some under a-hundred-thousand-dollar options that may not be top of mind but are big on value and are worth a serious look if you are looking for an affordable new car. 

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

