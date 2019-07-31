Money FM podcast: Mazda 3 review

Chasing Cars: Mazda 3 review

06:09 min

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Synopsis: Claressa Monteiro takes out the all new Mazda 3 and puts it through its paces. Find out what she thinks of the 7th generation of the Mazda 3.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoons on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt