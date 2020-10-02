You are here

Home > Lifestyle > City Buzz

BT_20201002_BUZZ2B_4263075.jpg
Seafood with an Asian slant is on the menu at Catfish – a new eatery by chef-entreprenuer Andrew Walsh of Cure.
BUZZ!

What's Up This Week

Oct 2, 2020 5:50 AM

Fish Food

Seafood with an Asian slant is on the menu at Catfish - a new eatery by chef-entreprenuer Andrew Walsh of Cure. It's the fifth outlet under Cure Concepts which includes the flagship restaurant, Butcher Boy, Bao Boy and Ember Beach Club in Desaru. The

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.