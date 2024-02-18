Ed Sheeran spoils Singapore concert fans with special guest JJ Lin

IT MAY have been Ed Sheeran’s birthday but it was his fans who got all the presents at his sold-out concert at the National Stadium on Friday (Feb 16) night.

The English singer-songwriter was going to turn 33 only at the stroke of midnight but Sheeran was already in a celebratory mood the moment he hit the stage.

He had every reason to after surviving an especially rocky 2022 where a series of life-changing events inspired Subtract, one of two albums that he released in 2023.

And celebrate he did, wisely leaving most of the depressing stuff from that record (save for Eyes Closed) off the hits-filled 26-song setlist.

After all, this was not only the biggest show Sheeran has ever played in Singapore but the record 60,000-strong crowd also made it the largest on the Asian leg of his current Mathematics tour.

Anyone who has caught Sheeran’s previous four gigs here will remember his concerts used to be no-frills solo affairs where the only piece of equipment accompanying him on stage was a loop station to make it sound like he was playing with a full band.