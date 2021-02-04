 From collectors to art advocates, Feature - THE BUSINESS TIMES

From collectors to art advocates

04/02/2021

ART collectors are just that. Collectors of artworks for their own enjoyment, displayed in their own homes or private art galleries, which anyone outside their circle of friends would not be privy to. But lately, a group of prominent art collectors such as Linda Neo and Albert Lim have been opening up their collections for public tours. With artists' livelihoods affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the duo wanted to do more for the artists they love, "to foster greater art appreciation and knowledge about Singapore and South-east Asian artists".

In tomorrow's BTLifestyle, find out more about these new art advocates who have been organising art exhibitions so more art lovers can get a chance to view the works of talents such as Genevieve Chua, Ian Tee, Mella Jaarsma, Pannaphan Yodmanee and more.

With Chinese New Year just a week away, check out our tips on how to spruce up your home if you've left it to the last minute. And even if giving out of physical red packets is discouraged this year, we offer a peek at some of the unique hongbao designs that stand out from the rest. And dining-wise, we check out the new Wa-i Sushi, an omakase-only restaurant that serves plenty of Japanese food but surprisingly very little actual sushi.

