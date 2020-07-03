Good Food Hunting

At Jewel Changi Airport, all the best food finds from around the world are gathered in this massive shopping, dining and entertainment complex built to entertain both Singaporeans and visitors alike. From authentic Singaporean flavours to acclaimed international concepts, Jewel has something for every palate. In this fifth instalment of our weekly dining series, Oddle Eats combs through the dizzying array of choices at Jewel. With its island-wide delivery service, it’s a hassle-free way to enjoy these dining gems right in your own home.

Dian Xiao Er

The name ‘Dian Xiao Er’ originates from the traditional way of calling a waiter ‘Xiao Er’ in a Chinese tea house back in the olden days. Such old tea houses were a boon for weary travellers who could stop for a bite and a break before continuing their journey. It’s this same rustic, raw ambience that Dian Xiao Er recreates in its outlets, while serving its signature premium roasted ducks that have been infused with myriad health-boosting Chinese herbs and spices. Take your pick of duck roasted with Angelica herbs or for a more potent herbal infusion, try its Ten Wonder Herbs variation.

Min. order: S$40. Island-wide delivery: S$5.90. Get up to 30 per cent off pick-up orders. To order, go to dianxiaoer.oddle.me or dianxiaoerpickup.oddle.me

Burger & Lobster

Burger & Lobster was born in Mayfair, London, in 2011 when four friends got together to create a restaurant focusing on just two dishes - burgers and lobster rolls. The trendy eatery created waves in London and went on to do the same in New York, Dubai, Bangkok and now Singapore, where local aficionados have been raving about its burgers - towering specimens made with Nebraskan beef patties sandwiched between homemade buns. And don’t miss its signature lobster rolls, where chilled chunks of lobster meat are tossed in lemon mayo and spill out of a warm roll. It’s simplicity done well, with top quality ingredients.

Min. order: S$60. Delivery fee varies with distance. To order, go to burgerlobster.oddle.me

Soup Restaurant

The history of this restaurant goes right back to 1991 in Chinatown, when Soup Restaurant’s founders wanted to introduce Hong Kong-style Cantonese herbal soups to Singaporeans. With fewer people cooking at home, it became a success as diners tucked into nourishing soups and comforting traditional Chinese dishes. That prompted its founder Mok Yip Peng to introduce Chinatown Heritage Cuisine in 1994, starting with Samsui Ginger Chicken which is now the restaurant’s all time favourite signature dish. Right up till today, Soup Restaurant is still a go-to choice for busy families looking for a nourishing home-cooked meal on any day of the week.

Min. order: S$50. Delivery fee varies with distance. Free delivery on orders above S$120. To order, go to order.souprestaurant.com.sg

Jack’s Place

Anyone who’s grown up in Singapore will remember Jack’s Place - from students enjoying an after school treat to families looking for an affordable steak meal served on its familiar sizzling hot plates. Started by a Hainanese cook Say Lip Hai who partnered with Jack Hunt, the British owner of Jack’s Place bar in Killiney Road in the late 1960s, he subsequently turned it into a local institution serving Western food from steak to fish & chips and robust beef stew. Whether you’re in the mood for a thick medium rare ribeye, grilled lamb chops or chicken steak with pineapple, you know you’re in the right place.

Min. order: S$50. Delivery fee varies with distance. To order, go to order.jacksplace.com.sg

Itacho

The popular sushi brand was a hit in Hong Kong when it was started in 2004 by the Taste of Japan Group, and has been a consistent hot favourite in Singapore since it opened here in 2009. Fans love the array of authentic and affordably-priced sushi that it serves, with ingredients sourced mainly from Tokyo, Hokkaido and Kyushu in Japan. Apart from freshly made nigiri sushi, Itacho also boasts a range of unique creations such as roasted salmon sushi, fried softshell crab and a set of assorted roasted sushi. A range of cooked food options such as grilled unagi and chicken teriyaki are also available.

Min. order: S$50. Island-wide delivery: S$8. To order, go to itachosushi.oddle.me

Kam’s Roast

Kam’s Roast in Singapore was spawned by the Hong Kong roast meat institution Yung Kee, which is as well known for its seasonal dried Chinese sausages and waxed meats as it is for its roasts. Run by third generation restaurateur Hardy Kam, Kam’s Roast brings an authentic taste of Hong Kong roast duck, char siew and soya sauce chicken that is freshly chopped to order and served with rice or wonton noodles. The duck is also served with its secret recipe brown sauce that goes very well with rice. Check out its ‘toro’ char siew and its own range of dried sausages.

Minimum order and island-wide delivery fees vary with distance. To order, go to kamsroast.oddle.me

JUMBO Seafood

It’s hard to believe that with so many restaurants in its group today, JUMBO Seafood had a humble start as an outlet in the East Coast Seafood Centre, where it made its name with iconic dishes like chilli crab and black pepper crab. Today, its name is one of the first to come to mind whenever anyone wants to take a foreign guest for a taste of Singapore specialities. Besides the crab, the menu would always include salted egg yolk prawns, crispy fried baby squid in a sweet black soya sauce, mocha pork ribs and crispy dough fritters stuffed with squid paste.

Minimum order and delivery fees vary with distance. To order, go to order.jumboseafood.com.sg

Tim Ho Wan

Started by two Hong Kong chefs Mak Kwai Pui and Leung Fai Keung, the original humble dim sum outlet in Mongkok district created a huge stir when it became known as the world’s cheapest Michelin-starred dim sum restaurant. With its fame came nonstop crowds and a partnership with Hersing Corporation to bring its food overseas, including Singapore. It's now a household name here, thanks to its ever-popular dim sum items such as char siew bo lo bao - baked crunchy topped buns filled with a sweet roast pork mixture. To satisfy your craving, add on its carrot cake, har kow and siew mai.

Min. order: S$80. Delivery fee varies with distance. To order, go to timhowan.oddle.me