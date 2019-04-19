Nomad Takes Manhattan

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
In just five years, Manhattan bar at The Regent Singapore has proved itself a force to reckon with, starting with a fifth spot on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list in 2015, followed by the number one spot in 2017 for two years in a row. In 2018, it came in third in The World’s 50 Best Bars.
To
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg