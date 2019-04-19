You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Food & Drink

buzz8.jpg
The NoMad Bar Guest Shift.

Nomad Takes Manhattan

Apr 19, 2019 5:50 AM

In just five years, Manhattan bar at The Regent Singapore has proved itself a force to reckon with, starting with a fifth spot on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list in 2015, followed by the number one spot in 2017 for two years in a row. In 2018, it came in third in The World’s 50 Best Bars.

To

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening