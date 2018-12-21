A Christmas Past

Get our introductory offer at only
Christmas wasn’t always celebrated nationwide. In 1970, setting up a tree in People’s Park Complex was a big deal. It was made of cardboard, stood at 35 feet and cost $3000. Compare that to now, when Christmas sees the city festooned in extravagant decor - even if its origins are neglected.
