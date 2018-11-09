You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Nostalgia

22_Nostalgia_Folder-Links-2.jpg

22_Nostalgia_Folder-Links-1.jpg

22_Nostalgia_Folder-Links-3.jpg

22_Nostalgia_Folder-Links-4.jpg

Hard Cash

Nov 9, 2018 5:50 AM
by
avantin@sph.com.sg

February 1961

Forget about sending schoolchildren out to raise funds on Flag Day. In 1961, when the National Theatre needed money to build the iconic venue in Fort Canning, its funding committee started selling bricks.

Not actual bricks, of course. They came up with a novel

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening