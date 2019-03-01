You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Nostalgia

BT_20190301_WEEKEND_096.jpg

BT_20190301_WEEKEND_097.jpg

BT_20190301_WEEKEND_099.jpg

BT_20190301_WEEKEND_098.jpg

Public Bookshelf

Mar 1, 2019 5:50 AM
by
btnews@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE GOT ITS first public library in 1823, when Stamford Raffles had one installed in Raffles Institution, then known as Singapore Institution. Later in 1845, the Singapore Library became the country's first subscription-based library. But it didn't stay a library for long, as it was

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening