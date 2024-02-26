‘Oppenheimer’ wins Producers Guild Award, is the Best-Picture Oscar next?

THERE’S simply no stopping Oppenheimer.

On Sunday night, the Producers Guild of America gave its top film award to Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster biopic about the father of the atomic bomb, completing a clean sweep of major industry prizes that suggests “Oppenheimer will cruise to a best-picture victory at the Oscars next month

“We’ve never won this before,” Nolan noted in his acceptance speech, though the PGA had previously nominated his films Dunkirk, Inception and The Dark Knight. Nolan, who produced the film with Emma Thomas, his wife, and Charles Roven, continued, “Every time we found ourselves invited into this room, we felt such support for whatever leaps we’ve taken or whatever risks we’ve taken from a group of people who understand how difficult it is to get anything made.”

The PGA Awards are often considered a dry run for the Oscars’ best picture race since the guild shares significant member overlap with the academy and uses the same preferential ballot to pick its winner. (This year the PGA nominees matched exactly the Oscar best-picture list.) Since 2009, when both groups expanded the number of best-film nominees from five, the PGA winner has repeated at the Oscars all but three times.

Can Oppenheimer be beat? Only one film has ever taken top prizes from the producers, directors and actors guilds, as Oppenheimer” has done, and still lost the best-picture Oscar, Apollo 13 (1995). Nolan’s film is far better situated than that one was with two acting wins possible for stars Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. So the question now isn’t whether Oppenheimer will triumph at the Oscars, it’s how many statuettes it will earn before taking the top prize.

Elsewhere at the PGA Awards, which were held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, the documentary prize went to American Symphony, while Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was named the best animated film. The top TV prizes went to season-long sweepers Succession (best episodic drama), The Bear (best episodic comedy) and Beef (best limited series).

Here is the complete list of winners:

FILM

Feature Film

Oppenheimer

Animated Feature

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Documentary

American Symphony

TELEVISION

Episodic Drama

Succession

Episodic Comedy

The Bear

Limited or Anthology Series

Beef

Television Movie or Streamed Movie

Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea

Nonfiction Television

Welcome to Wrexham

Live, Variety, Sketch, Stand-up or Talk Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Game or Competition Show

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Sports Program

Beckham

Children’s Program

Sesame Street

Short-Form Program

Succession: Controlling the Narrative

NEW MEDIA

Innovation Award

Body of Mine

NYTIMES