Singapore Pools raises S$500,000 for Community Chest through digital fundraiser

SINGAPORE Pools has raised S$500,000 for Community Chest in its first digital fundraising campaign, called Community with a Heart (CWAH).

In a presentation ceremony on Wednesday (Feb 28), Singapore Pools and Tote Board representatives handed over a cheque with the donation amount to Community Chest.

As the philanthropy and engagement arm of the National Council of Social Service, Community Chest supports more than 100 social service agencies in Singapore.

CWAH was launched on May 23, 2023, and is supported by the Tote Board. The campaign rallied the public to channel funds to Community Chest and its beneficiaries. It achieved its fundraising target of S$250,000 on Nov 17, ahead of its end-of-year deadline.

The campaign featured a web page which allowed users to virtually plant flowers in a digital garden. For each flower planted, Singapore Pools pledged S$1 to Community Chest, capped at S$250,000, with the Tote Board matching the amount on a dollar-for-dollar basis.

Users chose from four virtual flowers, with each one representing a different community that Community Chest supports: seniors, children and youths; low-income families; persons with disabilities; and persons with mental health conditions.

Lam Chee Weng, chief executive of Singapore Pools, said: “The campaign also provided valuable insights into donor preferences, helping us identify which beneficiary group (seniors, low-income families, children, youth, individuals with disabilities or mental health challenges) that our donors would like for us to focus our giving on.”

CWAH is part of Singapore Pools’ “With a Heart” fundraising series, which has been ongoing since 2010. So far, the series has raised S$7.9 million. Previous campaigns within this series include “Football With A Heart” and “River With A Heart”.