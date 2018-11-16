You are here

An incredibly complex astronomic timepiece, Bovet_s 1822 Recital 22 Grand Recital, is the grand winner of GPHG 2018.

The best artistic crafts watch, Hermes Arceau Robe Du Soir, has a dial crafted from leather mosaic. That's right, tiny leather tiles.

Displaying a traditional layout and a slightly funky twist, Laurent Ferrier's Galet Annual Calendar took the best complicated men's watch of 2018.

With its bold look and strong in-house movement, Chanel's Boy.Friend Skeleton walked away with the best ladies' watch prize.

The best men's watch is AkriviA's Chronometre Contemporain, a well-deserved win for AkriviA, a brand that's very much on the way up.

Best In Show

Bovet’s high astronomical complication bags first prize at the watch industry’s Oscars
Nov 16, 2018 5:50 AM
by
peckming@sph.com.sg@PeckmingBT

IT’S COMPLICATED. SO much so that a highly complex astronomical watch that shows the position of the earth in relation to the moon and sun took the top prize at the watch world’s equivalent of the Oscars.

At the 2018 Grand Prix d’Horologerie de Geneve,  independent Swiss brand Bovet’s

