Initial sketches of the RM 71-01 drawing.

Another version of the RM 71-01.

One of 10 variations of Richard Mille's RM 71-01.

Cool Beauty

The new RM 71-01 Automatic Tourbillon Talisman has raised watchmaking standards for women's watches
Jun 22, 2018 5:50 AM
by
peckming@sph.com.sg@PeckmingBT

The RM 71-01 Automatic Tourbillon Talisman, which took three years to make, is not just more proof that women's timepieces figure big in Richard Mille's collection. It also signals that the luxury watch brand, better known for technical and high-performance watches for men, is raising its game

