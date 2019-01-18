BT18-BTL-12-13-00.jpg
CEO and president of Tod’s Mr Diego Della Valle.

BT18-BTL-12-13-01.jpg
(Left) Leather trench coat and pointed pumps, by Tod’s x Alessandro Dell’Acqua. Leather long-sleeved top and calfskin D-bag, by Tod’s. (Right) Drawstring jacket, leather trousers and pointed anklestrap pumps with suede bow, by Tod’s x Alessandro Dell’Acqua.

BT18-BTL-12-13-02.jpg
Suede pointed kiten-heel pump, by Tod’s x Alessandro Dell’Acqua.

BT18-BTL-12-13-03.jpg
Behind-the-scenes of the making of Tod’s No_Code Shoeker with South Korean industrial designer Yong Bae Seok.

BT18-BTL-12-13-04.jpg
Tod’s No_Code Shoeker. Available in black or white.

Special Feature: A League of His Own

CEO and president of Tod’s Mr Diego Della Valle is breaking boundaries in the future of fashion consumerism.
Jan 18, 2019 5:50 AM
by

In the game of fashion, only the savviest will survive. And with close to four decades of experience under his belt, CEO and president of Tod’s Diego Mr Della Valle is acutely aware of the shifting fashion landscape. Once upon a time, fashion shows were a straightforward platform to present

