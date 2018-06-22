You are here
The King Of Shoes
After 47 years in the business, Manolo Blahnik is still the leader in luxury shoemaking
IF SPANISH DESIGNER MANOLO Blahnik was considered a shoe prophet by those in the know, he became a veritable footwear messiah when he 'met' Carrie Bradshaw. Sarah Jessica Parker's character from the hit series Sex and the City had a long-standing obsession with his shoes and made him a household
