Thai golf sensation Patty Tavatanakit ready to roar at Singapore Women’s Open

IT’S a tad ironic that the golfer whose nickname is “Meow” is the one expected to roar the loudest at the Hana Financial Group Singapore Women’s Open.

Buoyed by two big victories in the past three weeks, Patty Tavatanakit, a 24-year-old from Thailand, is among the favourites for the S$1.1 million tournament that will tee off on Thursday (Mar 7) at Tanah Merah Country Club’s Tampines course.

She is certainly the one to beat among the 108 players in the field, after wins at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International and the Honda LPGA Thailand in consecutive weeks in February, followed by a creditable joint-eighth finish in last weekend’s HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore.

Patty is the highest ranked player at the Hana Financial event at 38th, and she heads into the tournament armed with a Major triumph at the Chevron Championship in 2021 and six professional victories.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, she said she was determined to make her mark in Singapore and clinch her first Korean Ladies Professional Golf Association Tour (KLPGA) win.

“To be honest, I’m not feeling 100 percent. This is my fourth week playing, but I’m going to do everything I can to be able to show up and compete at 100 per cent,” she said.

“I’m excited and honoured to represent Thailand, and hopefully this event can grow and bring more players to the world stage.”

Fierce competition

Also in the field are her countrywoman Jaravee Boonchant, who’s also 24 and the joint-ninth finisher at the LPGA Honda Thailand in Pattaya last month.

Malaysia’s Ashley Lau, who turned professional last year and beat South Korean great Shin Ji Yai to win the Victoria Open in Australia in February, is another serious contender for the S$198,000 top prize.

The Singapore Women’s Open is a season-opener for the Korean LPGA Tour. As such, South Korea accounts for the largest delegation of golfers in Singapore – 79 in all.

All eyes will be on the defending champion Park Ji Young, the 25-year-old who won the inaugural event in December 2022.

The other South Koreans to watch are Lee Yewon, a three-time KLPGA winner in 2023; and KLPGA Rookie of the Year Kim Minbyeol.

Six Singaporeans, including professionals Koh Sock Hwee and Amanda Tan, will also be in action at Tanah Merah. They will be joined by elite national amateur players Aloysa Atienza, Jaymie Ng, Chen Xing Tong and Jillian Kuk.