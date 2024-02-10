For US$119,000 you can catch Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in the same weekend

FANS cannot get enough of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Ever since the billionaire pop star and Kansas City Chiefs tight-end confirmed their relationship at the end of her sold-out United States tour, Swifties have been flooding NFL games – some for the first time ever – to catch a glimpse of the two.

Now, the famous couple is getting ready for a monumental weekend, with millions eager to follow along.

Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl, just as Swift kicks off the next leg of her Eras Tour in Japan. The big game against the San Francisco 49ers will take place Feb 11 in Las Vegas, only a day after Swift finishes up a four-night run at the Tokyo Dome.

Although Swift has not confirmed, there’s speculation she will fly across the globe after her Japan concerts, making it back just in time to watch Kelce play. That should be no problem with a private jet and a 10-figure fortune. But how much would it cost a regular person to attend both events? We ran the numbers.

Tickets

Right now, the cheapest ticket to see Swift perform in Tokyo costs about US$231 on StubHub, but can run up to US$7,300 for a premier spot. That’s actually much cheaper than a ticket to see Kelce in the Super Bowl, which is averaging about US$9,107, the most expensive ever for the event. The cheapest ticket on StubHub is currently US$5,008, while those looking for a prime spot will have to shell out as much as US$78,000.

Flights

Then there’s the cost of airfare. If you are living in New York, the cheapest flight to Tokyo, with an hour layover, is US$661 on Expedia, whereas a first-class, nonstop flight can be US$20,000.

Swift’s last show on Saturday ends around 10 pm or 5 am Las Vegas time. That’s about 34 hours before the Super Bowl kickoff. So with Swift’s private jet, the 12-hour flight should get her back in plenty of time. But what about someone flying commercial?

It would be a long trek, but right now, you could book a flight leaving at 9 am Tokyo time on Sunday and arrive in Las Vegas around 1.15 pm local time after layovers in both Seoul and Los Angeles. It costs about US$823. Then for the flight back home to New York, prices range from about US$277 to US$7,520.

Lodging

Of course, you will need somewhere to stay. Two nights at a modest hotel near the Tokyo Dome, like the Apa Hotel Iidabashi-Ekimae, will cost about US$400 in total. The current exchange rate works in favour of American travellers right now, with the yen performing worse than its major peers so far this year. Still, on the high-end, two nights at the Ritz-Carlton in Tokyo costs more than US$2,300 for the best room, and the same stay at the Aman Tokyo could cost more than US$4,000.

Then to stay in Las Vegas on the night of the Super Bowl, a luxury experience at the Bellagio Hotel is about US$1,400 and the Mandalay Bay Beach is about US$1,500. But if you are looking for a more economical option, a night at Harrah’s Las Vegas is around US$350.

Total cost

So for a luxury trip around the globe to see both superstars, you are looking at a price tag of US$119,000, while the cheapest trip might set you back US$7,800, before factoring in ground transportation and food.

Realistically, that means most Swifties will be watching clips of her concert online and the game from the comfort of their own homes.

For once, Chase Cohen, a 22-year-old law student in New York, said she’s interested in watching the Super Bowl. She’s been a Swift fan since 2007 and went to her concert at MetLife Stadium twice over the summer – back to back. And although she’s never really been interested in sports, she said she recently texted her boyfriend, saying she wanted to watch the Super Bowl.

“He was surprised because I literally never cared,” said Cohen. BLOOMBERG