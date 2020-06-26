Beauty: Essential Self Care

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
AFTER A two-and-a-half month wait, Phase 2 came into effect and all beauty businesses were allowed to resume operations.
According to Guillaume Nagy, Clarins Executive Vice President of South East Asia & Asia Pacific, all appointments for the next two weeks are already full. “Our
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes