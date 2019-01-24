You are here

Money FM podcast: Influence: The price of a 120ml bag of life

Jan 24, 2019 5:50 AM

Influence: The price of a 120ml bag of life

19:13 mins

Synopsis: Around six Singaporeans are diagnosed with a blood disease every day, and a bone marrow transplant is often the final option of treatment. But the odds of finding a successful match are slim. What risks can patients face? What are the real costs involved? Michelle Martin finds out from executive committee president of the Bone Marrow Donor Programme Dr Lim Zi-Yi, as well as a patient and a donor.

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

BT podcasts
bone marrow donor programme
bone marrow transplant
