Money FM podcast: Workplace stress? Singapore spends $3b on stress-related illnesses annually

Money FM podcast: Workplace stress? Singapore spends $3.1 billion on stress-related illnesses annually

Prime Time: Workplace stress? Singapore spends $3.1 billion on stress-related illnesses annually

10:50 min

Synopsis: In Career 360, Bernard Lim speaks to Julian Mengual, chief executive officer for South-east Asia & regional health solution at Cigna about the financial burden of chronic stress to health systems and how Singapore fares when it comes to health expenditure for stress-related illnesses.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Produced by: Howie Lim and Bernard Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt