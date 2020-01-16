You are here
Money FM podcast: Workplace stress? Singapore spends $3b on stress-related illnesses annually
Money FM podcast: Workplace stress? Singapore spends $3.1 billion on stress-related illnesses annually
Prime Time: Workplace stress? Singapore spends $3.1 billion on stress-related illnesses annually
10:50 min
Synopsis: In Career 360, Bernard Lim speaks to Julian Mengual, chief executive officer for South-east Asia & regional health solution at Cigna about the financial burden of chronic stress to health systems and how Singapore fares when it comes to health expenditure for stress-related illnesses.
Produced by: Howie Lim and Bernard Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt