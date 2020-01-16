You are here

Money FM podcast: Workplace stress? Singapore spends $3b on stress-related illnesses annually

Jan 16, 2020 5:50 AM

Synopsis: In Career 360, Bernard Lim speaks to Julian Mengual, chief executive officer for South-east Asia & regional health solution at Cigna about the financial burden of chronic stress to health systems and how Singapore fares when it comes to health expenditure for stress-related illnesses. 

Produced by: Howie Lim and Bernard Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

