With Bayern in decline, unbeaten Leverkusen on course for maiden league title

WHEN Bayern Munich splashed the cash last summer – all 145 million euros (S$211.4 million) of it – to sign the best defender in Italy and England’s all-time record goal scorer, it seemed all but certain that the club would saunter their way towards yet another Bundesliga title.

Kim Min-jae and Harry Kane were supposed to be the dynamic duo to lead the dominant Bavarians to a 12th straight league championship.

What Bayern and their legion of fans didn’t quite count on, however, was the unheralded Bayer Leverkusen ripping up that script to shreds – and rewriting the history books in the process.

It’s already March and Leverkusen, incredibly, currently stand as the only undefeated team among Europe’s top five leagues. Their 2-1 win over Mainz last weekend not only cemented their place at the top of the table – eight points clear of Bayern with 11 games to go – but it also set a new German record of 33 consecutive matches without losing.

To rub salt into the wound, this feat surpassed Hansi Flick’s Bayern team, who achieved a 32-game unbeaten run across two seasons.

The Alonso effect

Watch how Leverkusen play these days – outfoxing one opponent after another and scoring some beautiful goals along the way – and it is quite remarkable that this is a club that has never won the Bundesliga before.

Three weeks ago, Leverkusen demolished Bayern 3-0 at home – a statement result that gave coach Xabi Alonso’s men the immense belief that this year, finally, could be the one when they finish the season as champions.

Since they were formed 120 years ago in 1904, Leverkusen’s only major honours have been the 1987/88 Uefa Cup and the 1992/93 German Cup. They have been runners-up in the Bundesliga five times, thrice in the German Cup and once in the Champions League. Such has been their failure at the final hurdle that they’ve been saddled with nicknames like “Neverkusen” and “Eternal Bridesmaids”.

This season, not only are they in with a shout of winning the league, Leverkusen could even win a continental treble. The club are in the German Cup semi-finals (they play Fortuna Dusseldorf on Apr 4) and the last-16 of the Europa League (they play Azerbaijan’s Qarabag on Mar 8, a team they beat twice in the group stages).