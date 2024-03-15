LIFE & CULTURE ·
Would it really be better to never see Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s final book?

We all benefit when works by great artists that are marked for destruction are instead preserved

Alvaro Santana-Acuna

Published Fri, Mar 15, 2024 · 10:00 am
Copies of "En agosto nos vemos" (Until August), the posthumous book by Colombian author and Nobel Prize winner Gabriel Garcia Marquez, on display in Madrid, Spain, Mar 5, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Books

WHEN the writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez, the author of One Hundred Years of Solitude and other classic novels, died 10 years ago, he left behind an unfinished novel, Until August. The novel was published this week, unleashing a backlash from scholars, writers and fans who’ve taken exception not with the novel itself, but rather with what they see as an act of betrayal that endangers Garcia Marquez’s legacy.

Before his death, Garcia Marquez asked his sons, Rodrigo Garcia and Gonzalo Garcia Barcha, to destroy the novel. They did not. They could not. I understand.

The life of a work of art does not end when its creator dies. Artists too rarely leave clear instructions on what to do with their works,...

