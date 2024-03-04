THE LEVEL GROUND ·
A boring Dragon Year for the housing market could be ideal for locals looking to rightsize

Leslie Yee

Published Mon, Mar 04, 2024 · 2:37 pm
The consensus from the panel at the BT Property Outlook Seminar held on Feb 24 was that the housing market will be stable in the Dragon Year.
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

Residential

THERE was much energy and passion among panel members at the recently held BT Property Outlook 2024 Seminar. And the audience participation was great.

However, amid all the buzz from the event, my key takeaway was that the Dragon Year could be boring for Singapore homes.

Private home and Housing and Development Board (HDB) resale flat prices might be relatively stable in 2024, with prices possibly inching up in the low single digits.

Meanwhile, the volume of private and HDB resale homes sold may be moderate. Many new private home launches might see take-up rates of well below 50 per cent at launch weekends.  

Nonetheless, a yawn-inducing backdrop could be ideal for many people who are looking to...

