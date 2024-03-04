A boring Dragon Year for the housing market could be ideal for locals looking to rightsize

THERE was much energy and passion among panel members at the recently held BT Property Outlook 2024 Seminar. And the audience participation was great.
However, amid all the buzz from the event, my key takeaway was that the Dragon Year could be boring for Singapore homes.
Private home and Housing and Development Board (HDB) resale flat prices might be relatively stable in 2024, with prices possibly inching up in the low single digits.
Meanwhile, the volume of private and HDB resale homes sold may be moderate. Many new private home launches might see take-up rates of well below 50 per cent at launch weekends.
Nonetheless, a yawn-inducing backdrop could be ideal for many people who are looking to...