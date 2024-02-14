Canberra sets out to rebalance power in the workplace

A SUITE of reforms to Australia’s industrial relations laws – particularly one item on workers’ rights to switch off – seems to have drawn international attention, including here in Singapore. To understand the changes, they should be seen in the light of election promises of the Australian Labor Party. The party claimed that wages had stagnated for decades while business profits had soared. Thus, there was a pressing need to ensure that workers got their fair share of the growing economic...
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts.RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL