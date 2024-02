Singapore's Insolvency, Restructuring and Dissolution Act 2018 aims to speed up the restructuring of financially distressed companies.

"Changes to SGX restructuring framework are an upgrade – for judicial managers"

IF TAYLOR Swift had to perform in a school hall with poor acoustics and a decades-old sound system, would she still sound as good?

A Swiftie – what her fans call themselves – would answer “yes”.

Talent performs better with quality tools, but can work wonders even without it.

Let’s apply this analogy to the corporate world, assuming corporate leaders are the musicians and shareholder returns the profits from making music.

The venue and sound system might be represented by economic environments...