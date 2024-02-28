Could AI really boost labour productivity?

Large language models seem to be spurring productivity growth for white-collar jobs, by improving the speed and quality of text-based businesses, such as customer service centres and consultancy.

ARTIFICIAL intelligence (AI) has long been theorised as a cure for the West’s ailing productivity growth. As the McKinsey Global Institute has shown, workplace productivity growth has been stagnant for about 40 years. But the discourse on the productivity effects of AI has been almost entirely speculative. Until recently, evidence of large-scale exposure to AI was absent from data.

In the last 10 years, scholars such as Daron Acemoglu and David Autor have shown how computerisation has led to an intra-firm re-allocation of skills and corresponding wage premiums via skill-biased technological change. Acemoglu and Pascual Restrepo showed that the equilibrium impact of industrial robots between...