The future of ‘communist capitalism’ in China

The question of whether Xi-ism is killing Deng-ism is growing

Martin Wolf

Published Wed, Mar 13, 2024 · 4:03 pm
WHAT is the economic future of China? This question raises many specific issues, notably China’s persistent macroeconomic imbalances, the threat of population decline and worsening relations with important parts of the outside world, above all, an increasingly hostile US. But underneath all of these lies a deeper one: is “communist capitalism”, that seemingly self-contradicting invention of Deng Xiaoping, inexorably fading away under Xi Jinping? Will China’s regime ossify and, in the end, collapse, as the Soviet Union did?

I addressed some of these issues in a series of columns published last year. Last week, shortly after returning from my first week-long visit to Beijing and Shanghai...

