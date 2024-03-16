THE BROAD VIEW ·
A global cash-transfer fund could end extreme poverty

Conditions are ripe for deploying lump-sum payments to the world’s poorest people

Cina Lawson and Rory Stewart

Published Sat, Mar 16, 2024 · 5:00 am
An elderly woman begs for alms in the Kowloon district of Hong Kong. By improving dozens of outcomes simultaneously, cash transfers offer a transformative solution to multidimensional poverty.
PHOTO: AFP

Poverty

[LOME] For decades, the international community has grappled with the challenge of ending extreme poverty, which is the leading Sustainable Development Goal for 2030. Despite some progress, we remain far off-track, with an estimated 700 million people still struggling to survive on less than US$2.15 per day. Unlike in previous decades, however, we now have a solution that can be scaled up rapidly to accelerate the end of extreme poverty: direct cash transfers to the poorest households.

The concept itself is not new. Cash aid has proven effective, especially in the face of emergencies. During the Covid-19 pandemic, one out of every six people in the world received some cash assistance. Direct transfers...

