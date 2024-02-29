Subscribers

How Singapore businesses can gain an advantage in uncertainty

Francois Denimal

Published Thu, Feb 29, 2024 · 5:00 am
The best way to gain a competitive advantage is to embrace the right technologies.
PHOTO: BT FILE

Singapore Budget 2024

THE business environment is increasingly challenging, with a fast-changing macroeconomic environment, high inflation, growing pressure around climate change and sustainability, supply chain disruptions and a shortage of talent – to name just a few issues.

Against this backdrop, innovation has a significant role to play in helping businesses in Singapore manage risk and stay competitive.

This is recognised in the recently announced Budget 2024, which sets out to push innovation frontiers across the entire economy and harness technology across key sectors. Notable aspects include artificial intelligence (AI), the green transition and talent upskilling.

AI offers a range of opportunities for businesses,...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Artificial Intelligence

ESG

Tech talent

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Opinion & Features

While bonus shares are largely a gimmick, DBS’ proposed issue is a boon

Why Italian PM Meloni’s trip to North America matters

Embracing AI to save jobs and support companies

Malaysia’s erratic politics poised for a reprieve

Buffett’s annual letter should be required reading for CEOs

The squawkus about Aukus is getting louder

Breaking News

Most Popular