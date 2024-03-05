Inflation is a key US election issue

THE US economy is doing well, yet voters aren’t impressed by President Joe Biden. Some 58 per cent of Americans disapproved of the president as at Feb 28, according to a polling tracker by Reuters and Ipsos.
This negativity towards Biden may boil down to inflation, which will be a key issue to watch in the US election this year.
Americans have plenty to cheer about. The US economy grew 2.5 per cent last year, accelerating from a 1.9-per-cent expansion the year before.
US joblessness, which came...