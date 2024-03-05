EDITORIAL ·
Subscribers

Inflation is a key US election issue

While inflation may be cooling overall, the memory of it remains painful for US voters

Published Tue, Mar 05, 2024 · 5:00 am
Even McDonald’s has become a regular target for social media users complaining about inflation in the US.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

US Inflation

THE US economy is doing well, yet voters aren’t impressed by President Joe Biden. Some 58 per cent of Americans disapproved of the president as at Feb 28, according to a polling tracker by Reuters and Ipsos.

This negativity towards Biden may boil down to inflation, which will be a key issue to watch in the US election this year.

Americans have plenty to cheer about. The US economy grew 2.5 per cent last year, accelerating from a 1.9-per-cent expansion the year before.

US joblessness, which came...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

US elections

Editorial

Joe Biden

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Opinion & Features

Nigeria’s naira woes point to a bigger problem in Africa

Fractures in global trade deepen as WTO musters only a small win

Hydrogen wildcatters still need to find their first gusher

A boring Dragon Year for the housing market could be ideal for locals looking to rightsize

Elon Musk is right about OpenAI’s hypocrisy

The submergence of emerging markets

Breaking News

Most Popular