A little turbulence in a Vietnamese teacup? Or a Haiphong hurricane?

Harish Mehta

Published Tue, Mar 26, 2024 · 5:00 am
Vo Van Thuong was removed as president of Vietnam last week for "violations and wrongdoing".
THE premature resignation of Vietnam’s president Vo Van Thuong this month after just a year in office could be read in two ways – as a signpost of escalating political instability, or as a widening reform of the troubled economic system.

The 53-year-old Thuong – once considered a blazing star and protege of the Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong – was dismissed by the ruling Communist Party for wrongdoing. The state-run media stated that Thuong’s “violations and flaws have negatively affected public perception, as well as the reputation of the party and the state”.

It is alarming that Thuong is the second president in two years to resign from the largely ceremonial position in...

