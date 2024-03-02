THE BROAD VIEW ·
Mobilising social investors for a fighting chance in the climate crisis

They can meet the diverse needs of climate tech startups while de-risking investments

Aravindan Srinivasan

Published Sat, Mar 02, 2024 · 5:00 am
The role of social investors also goes beyond financial support, to building networks.
SOCIAL investors play a critical role in getting us a fighting chance in today’s climate crisis. These investors – who combine financial returns with social impact by backing companies and funds with a social purpose – are in a unique position to step in and address present gaps in climate financing.

A staggering US$5 trillion of capital is needed each year, by 2050, for the world to meet climate goals. Such funding is crucial for countries to go from mapping strategies to taking action. It is especially needed here in Asia – the region generates the largest share of emissions globally, and is also the most exposed to extreme weather events .

Technology can help in both mitigating and...

