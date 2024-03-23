THE BROAD VIEW ·
The mystery of US interest rates

Why are market rates and expectations far from what almost anyone would have anticipated five years ago?

J Bradford DeLong

Published Sat, Mar 23, 2024 · 5:00 am
When a recession or substantial slowdown comes, all will depend on whether the Fed recognises the approaching weakness in time to cut rates and achieve a “soft landing”.
IN THE United States, the long-term real safe interest rate – the inflation-adjusted return on low-risk investments such as Treasuries – is, in addition to “financial conditions”, the key mechanism influencing both the incentive to build and the balance of net exports (owing to its effect on the exchange rate).

From early March to mid-May 2022, this metric jumped by more than one percentage point as the bond market realised that the US Federal Reserve would soon curtail its efforts to promote a speedy recovery in employment following the pandemic. Then, from late August to early October 2022, it jumped again, this time by an annualised 1.5 percentage points, as bond traders speculated...

