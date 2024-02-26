THE LEVEL GROUND ·
Singapore malls are in fine fettle as visiting them remains a way of life

Published Mon, Feb 26, 2024
Despite the growth in online shopping, visiting malls continues to be a way of life for many Singapore residents.
NOT long back, gloomy predictions were made about how malls here might become obsolete amid the growth of online shopping.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing movement restrictions hit malls hard. Debate raged over how the pandemic would alter consumer habits, with people switching to dine out less, do more online and avoid crowded places.

However, many mall owners here appear to be doing fine.

In marking The Woodleigh Mall’s official opening in November 2023, Cuscaden Peak Investments said the mall, which caters to millennial families with young children, achieved full occupancy. 

Recently, a joint venture involving Far East Organization opened a mall at Holland Village – the outdoor concept...

