The S&P 500 is at an all-time high, but you should stay invested

Yong Jun Yuan

Published Mon, Mar 04, 2024 · 5:00 am
There is talk of whether the broad-based S&P 500 Index has risen too quickly over the last few months, with growth concentrated within the largest stocks.
RETAIL investors are known to make the classic mistake of buying high and selling low.

Because many investors are followers of trends, they may jump on the bandwagon when it has run its course and be left with nothing but losses.

As a result, there is another class of investors who are far more conservative and have learnt a contrary lesson: stay away from hot markets. However, this is also not rational.

As Schroders head of strategic research Duncan Lamont sees it, holding cash while markets are at an all-time high is a bad move.

In a report published on Feb 15, he examined the 1,176 months since January 1926 and found that the US stock market was at an all-time high for nearly a third of that...

