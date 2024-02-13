THE BOTTOM LINE ·
Subscribers

There are lessons from Russia’s GDP growth – but not those Putin thinks

Moscow is exploiting a possibility that liberal market democracies ignore

Martin Sandbu

Published Tue, Feb 13, 2024 · 5:00 am
Russian naval cadets at the Red Square. Since its invasion of Ukraine in Feb 2022, Moscow has gone on a shopping spree for soldiers, imported weapons, and has ramped up its own arms production.
PHOTO: AFP

Russia

TWO years ago, the West stunned the rest of the world by imposing unprecedented economic sanctions on Russia after Vladimir Putin’s assault on Ukraine. Yet the euphoria in Western capitals about this response turned to disenchantment when the Russian economy did not collapse as some had anticipated.

Russia’s economic outperformance relative to expectations has been a gift to Kremlin propaganda.

“They are supposed to be smothering and pressuring us from all sides,” boasted Putin recently. In his telling, a stabilising currency and the return of growth after the initial impact of sanctions demonstrates the invincibility of a Russia supposedly under economic attack from the West.

Many have...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Vladimir Putin

Russia-Ukraine war

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Opinion & Features

End of pandemic boom may push some food delivery firms into survival mode

‘Greenlash’ reshapes EU’s flagship sustainability deal

Global minimum tax – what’s beyond the horizon?

Panic among Democrats: Biden described as a ‘well-meaning elderly man with poor memory’

The virtual loneliness of mixed reality

Wee Cho Yaw’s business legacy may live on longer in property than in banking

Breaking News

Most Popular