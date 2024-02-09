Subscribers

Is there room for me in the AI-driven future workplace?

Janson Yap

Published Fri, Feb 09, 2024 · 5:00 am
The focus should be on leveraging AI to create a more beneficial and symbiotic relationship between humans and machines.
ILLUSTRATION: PIXABAY

Future of Work

THE world has an estimated 3.3 billion people in the workforce today. According to the World Economic Forum, Gen Z will constitute 27 per cent of the workforce in member countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development by 2025. (Gen Z is a term generally used to describe those born during the late 1990s and early 2000s.)

Speculation has been rife about artificial intelligence (AI) – large data sets and self-learning language models – augmenting or taking over our work since ChatGPT took the world by storm. What will the future of work look like?

For sure, the disruptions wrought by those technologies will have an impact on the future workforce significantly and fit...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Artificial Intelligence

Gen Z

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Opinion & Features

Raiding development funding for climate

Rejecting the ‘too-low’ bid for the Marina Gardens Crescent site risks missing the big picture

No hope, no way out for No Signboard’s investors short of exit offer or winding up company

Navigating the hyperconnected era for business success

Wooing FDI into Singapore

Will US policy deter Teheran?

Breaking News

Most Popular