Washington vs TikTok: Wide bipartisan push against Chinese ownership

LAST week’s overwhelming vote on Capitol Hill – 352-to-65, reflecting broad bipartisan support – to approve a bill that would ban TikTok, the popular video-sharing platform, from US devices unless it gave up its Chinese ownership, was expected, if slow in coming.

The bill – introduced by Wisconsin Republican Mike Gallagher and Illinois Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi, and endorsed by Biden administration officials – would ban TikTok from app stores and web-hosting services in the United Services if the company doesn’t divest from its Chinese owner, ByteDance. The legislation allows the US president to prohibit social-media apps that are controlled by “a foreign adversary”.

