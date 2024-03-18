Subscribers

Washington vs TikTok: Wide bipartisan push against Chinese ownership

Leon Hadar

Published Mon, Mar 18, 2024 · 3:06 pm
Supporters of TikTok gather near the Capitol in Washington on March 13, 2024.
NYT

TikTok

LAST week’s overwhelming vote on Capitol Hill – 352-to-65, reflecting broad bipartisan support – to approve a bill that would ban TikTok, the popular video-sharing platform, from US devices unless it gave up its Chinese ownership, was expected, if slow in coming.

The bill – introduced by Wisconsin Republican Mike Gallagher and Illinois Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi, and endorsed by Biden administration officials – would ban TikTok from app stores and web-hosting services in the United Services if the company doesn’t divest from its Chinese owner, ByteDance. The legislation allows the US president to prohibit social-media apps that are controlled by “a foreign adversary”.

The message...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

US-China relations

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Opinion & Features

Voluntary carbon markets are making progress – even if official ones aren’t

City Developments should explain how it will manage its buybacks as it grows its business

Employees seek flexibility in Singapore even as employers resist remote work

A global cash-transfer fund could end extreme poverty

Venture capital: Lessons from the dot-com days

Issue 92: Singapore readies for climate auditing; Indonesia’s methane numbers under question

Breaking News

Most Popular