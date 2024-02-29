Why Italian PM Meloni’s trip to North America matters

Giorgia Meloni is expected to get a warm welcome in both Washington DC and Toronto.

PRIOR to becoming Italian prime minister in 2022, Giorgia Meloni faced widespread reservations in the West about her suitability for high office. However, her foreign policy actions since have surpassed initial expectations in key Western capitals, including her strong support for Ukraine.

The latest indication of this will come on Friday (Mar 1) and this weekend with Meloni’s trip to North America to see US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, partly in her capacity as this year’s chair of the G7. She is expected to get a warm welcome in both Washington DC, and Toronto, despite her previous spats with Trudeau.

In Canada, the agenda is economic, not just strategic....