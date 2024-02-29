Subscribers

Why Italian PM Meloni’s trip to North America matters

Italy is not always seen as a top-tier global power, but it has systemic importance

Andrew Hammond

Published Thu, Feb 29, 2024 · 5:00 am
Giorgia Meloni is expected to get a warm welcome in both Washington DC and Toronto.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Giorgia Meloni

PRIOR to becoming Italian prime minister in 2022, Giorgia Meloni faced widespread reservations in the West about her suitability for high office. However, her foreign policy actions since have surpassed initial expectations in key Western capitals, including her strong support for Ukraine.

The latest indication of this will come on Friday (Mar 1) and this weekend with Meloni’s trip to North America to see US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, partly in her capacity as this year’s chair of the G7. She is expected to get a warm welcome in both Washington DC, and Toronto, despite her previous spats with Trudeau.

In Canada, the agenda is economic, not just strategic....

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Italy

G7

Geopolitics

Joe Biden

Justin Trudeau

Green Energy

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Opinion & Features

While bonus shares are largely a gimmick, DBS’ proposed issue is a boon

How Singapore businesses can gain an advantage in uncertainty

Embracing AI to save jobs and support companies

Malaysia’s erratic politics poised for a reprieve

Buffett’s annual letter should be required reading for CEOs

The squawkus about Aukus is getting louder

Breaking News

Most Popular