Will raising EP salary thresholds lead to better outcomes for local PMETs?

THE salary threshold for the Employment Pass (EP), which will go up to S$5,600 from Jan 1, 2025, has been rising at a much faster clip in the last four years than in the decade pre-pandemic.

Back then, increments were a relatively modest S$300 that took effect about once every three years or so. In 2020, however, moves to tighten foreign manpower rules turned a shade more aggressive at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. The minimum qualifying monthly salary was first raised to S$3,900 in May, from...