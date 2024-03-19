EDITORIAL ·
Will raising EP salary thresholds lead to better outcomes for local PMETs?

Published Tue, Mar 19, 2024 · 5:00 am
The salary threshold for the Employment Pass will be raised to S$5,600 from Jan 1, 2025, from the current S$5,000.
PHOTO: BT FILE

Singapore Economy

THE salary threshold for the Employment Pass (EP), which will go up to S$5,600 from Jan 1, 2025, has been rising at a much faster clip in the last four years than in the decade pre-pandemic.

Back then, increments were a relatively modest S$300 that took effect about once every three years or so. In 2020, however, moves to tighten foreign manpower rules turned a shade more aggressive at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. The minimum qualifying monthly salary was first raised to S$3,900 in May, from...

