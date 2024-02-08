Wooing FDI into Singapore

Widening and future-proofing current incentives can entice companies evaluating the city-state as a place to potentially invest in. It will also reassure those already operating here that they will be supported.

SINGAPORE has long been an attractive environment for multinational enterprises. The country’s strategic geographic location, political stability and ready availability of talent are just some of its strengths. Inspired, from its earliest days of independence, to build a model of prosperity from scratch, the government has fashioned a wide-ranging toolkit of incentives – from tax concessions and enhanced deductions to grants and subsidies – to drive foreign direct investment (FDI) into target growth sectors.

Ahead of the Singapore Budget 2024, longstanding policies may now require careful recalibration as the Singapore government moves to implement the Organisation for Economic Co-operation...