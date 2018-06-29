You are here
A crib sheet for getting more women leaders
Achieving higher gender diversity on Singapore's boards has to start with a sense of urgency for the mission. The case for it is clear and compelling.
WOMEN'S representation in leadership and leadership roles, especially on corporate boards, matters a great deal. Research shows that the presence of three or more women on boards is positively correlated with stronger organisational health, better decision making, corporate governance and
